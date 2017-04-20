Disney Legend Alan Menken to Perform Brand-New One-Man Show at D23 Expo 2017

By D23 Team

“Under the Sea.” “Be Our Guest.” “Colors of the Wind.” This is just some of the unforgettable music written by Disney Legend Alan Menken over the course of his unrivaled career. Menken’s iconic melodies have been stuck in our heads and are firmly imprinted on our hearts—and now, at D23 Expo 2017, he’s giving us the chance to hear them like never before. On Sunday, July 16, 2017, Menken will present a brand-new one-man show, A Whole New World of Alan Menken, in which the Disney Legend will perform songs from beloved Disney films and share stories from his incredible career in film, TV, and theater. Two performances have just been announced, at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., in Hall D23 of the Anaheim Convention Center.

With eight Oscars® (and 19 nominations), Menken has won more Academy Awards® than any other living individual—not to mention his 11 Grammy® Awards, seven Golden Globes, and a Tony® Award—and he’s been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He’s composed the music for such box office hits as Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted, and Tangled, as well as Broadway shows Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act, Newsies, A Bronx Tale, and the ABC television series Galavant. This special concert will be filled with magical musical memories that will make your heart sing.

Menken is also the writer of the one-man show, which is directed by Richard Kraft, the creative director of Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, which starred Sara Bareilles and Rebel Wilson in a show-stopping engagement in 2016, as well as the upcoming La La Land in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration at the Hollywood Bowl. Laura Engel and Richard Kraft are producing with Alison Ahart Williams and Tim Fox, whose credits include The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, the Emmy®-winning Live from Lincoln Center: Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton (which also aired on PBS), and the upcoming La La Land in Concert: A Live-To-Film Celebration at the Hollywood Bowl.

Of course, you don't need a magic carpet to experience A Whole New World of Alan Menken—just a ticket to D23 Expo!