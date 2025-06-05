Inside the Return of Disney’s Phineas and Ferb

"We've always loved these characters and wanted to go back to them," Povenmire said. "I did a post on social media after the announcement, and the response was overwhelming. People were cheering. People were crying. It made me excited, but also a little worried, because I realized, 'Oh! We've got to live up to these expectations.' But when I saw the first episode [of Season 5] in color, and I saw the musical number, I knew we had lived up to their expectations. People who loved the original show are going to absolutely adore this."

Martella agreed, saying, "It picks up like nothing happened."

"It has the same heart and soul fans know and love," he continued, "but we also explore characters in different ways that we hadn't before. That feels really new and really fresh."

And Martella — who has been with the series since its first season — would know about that. "I have been voicing Phineas for almost 20 years, and I can't express just how much it means to me to still be playing this character," he shared. "I don't know that I will ever again get to work on something with this type of impact... I know it means so much to the fans."

"We have a really great crew," Marsh said. "I like to think we've done a really good job of creating an environment where they feel encouraged to contribute to the storytelling. It takes the pressure off us, especially because we have a couple of new writers in the room — guys who grew up with the show. It's led to more ideas than we know what to do with."

And, according to Errigo, Season 5 of Phineas and Ferb features more running gags than ever before. "Pay attention," he teased. "Everything means something. It all pays off nicely."

One of the reasons that Phineas and Ferb was primed for a return is that it had always been "a very open-ended, do anything kind of show," Povenmire explained. "The characters are super likeable, but they're also very different from each other. Phineas and Ferb try to do something fun every day, and that's really what Disney is all about — having fun every day."

Phineas and Ferb will premiere Thursday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes, and the first episode will be available the same day on Disney Channel YouTube. The first 10 episodes will premiere Friday, June 6, on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets, with additional markets to follow later this year. The episodes will also be available to stream on Disney Channel on Demand.