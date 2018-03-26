JUST ANNOUNCED: The D23 Expo 2019 Dates Are Here!

By D23 Team

All the magic and excitement of the past, present, and future of Disney entertainment will come together once again when D23 presents D23 Expo 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center the weekend of August 23–25. Each of Disney’s magical worlds—including Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars—will unite under one roof to celebrate what’s new and what’s on the horizon from Disney theme parks, television, music, products, and films.

D23 Expo launched in 2009, and since then the biennial event has attracted tens of thousands of Disney fans from across the country and around the world.

Highlights planned for D23 Expo include more than 50 shows, presentations, and panels, including the Disney Legends Ceremony, which honors the talented men and women who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy; an all-new exhibit curated by the Walt Disney Archives; a daily parade down the middle of the show floor; D23 Expo’s costume contest, Mousequerade, showcasing the most creative designs by fans; and the D23 Expo Design Challenge. (Details on the Design Challenge and Mousequerade are coming soon.)

The 2019 Expo will feature a massive show floor full of immersive experiences and special opportunities to see what’s next for Disney around the world—and guests may run into their favorite Disney stars, characters, Imagineers, animators, and filmmakers. Guests can enjoy numerous shopping opportunities with D23 Expo-exclusive collectibles and more at an assortment of Disney and partner merchants, including the D23 Expo Emporium, where Disney fans can buy, sell, and trade Disney collectibles, memorabilia, merchandise, and more. All of the popular presentation venues will return, including Hall D23, the Expo Arena, Stage 28, and Center Stage.

D23’s sixth Expo follows the success of D23 Expo 2017, which drew tens of thousands of Disney fans for three star-studded days and nights. Guests enjoyed appearances by such celebrities as Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Whoopi Goldberg, Jordan Fisher, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Hamill, Kristen Bell, Chris Hemsworth, Mandy Moore, and the stars of Disney’s Descendants. Guests had the chance to take a jump into a life-sized DuckTales money bin; were the first to see a full-scale model of Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars-themed land coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts; and were able to enjoy a full-length concert from Disney Legend Alan Menken. They also enjoyed a look back at Disney’s rich history through extraordinary panels, presentations, and exhibits and discovered the newest entertainment, technology, and products coming from Disney.

Tickets for D23 Expo 2019 will go on sale at D23expo.com beginning August 23, 2018. Special pricing on both one- and three-day tickets to the event—including an Early Bird Discount—will be exclusively available to D23 Gold Members. D23 Gold and Charter Members will also be entitled to special benefits at the 2019 Expo. D23 Gold Members will also have an opportunity to purchase the Sorcerer Package, which provides a host of special benefits and amenities. Ticket prices will be announced later this summer.

Check out some of the fun we had in 2017 here.