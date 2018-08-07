JUST ANNOUNCED: Celebrate Mickey Mouse with a Stunning Spectacular on ABC

By Jocelyn Buhlman

This year marks the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse’s big-screen debut in Steamboat Willie on November 18, 1928, and we’ve been celebrating that milestone throughout 2018 with a variety of special events, including unveiling a brand-new portrait of Mickey at our first-ever San Diego Comic-Con panel. Now, the ABC Television Network will be joining in the fun with a two-hour prime-time special that was just announced today.

Broadcasting from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, Mickey’s 90th Spectacular will be a star-studded, elegant affair worthy of a superstar like Mickey Mouse. Announcements of performances and appearances will be coming soon, so mark your calendars for Sunday, November 4 (8-10 p.m. EST) for an evening of musical performances, moving tributes, and rare short films never before seen by the public!

Don Mischer, one of the most acclaimed producers and directors of television and live events, will be directing and producing the special. Mischer considers it an honor to be crafting this celebration of Mickey Mouse, saying, “I’m delighted to be working on this magical event. Walt Disney was a major influence in my early life and actually inspired me to pursue my life’s work in television.”

Joining the 15-time Emmy® Award winner are executive producers Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare. Haykel and Hare recognize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, saying, “It’s remarkable how strongly Mickey Mouse connects with people around the world, and it’s an honor for us to help celebrate such a beloved global icon.”

Are you ready to celebrate the leader of the club? Keep November 4 marked on your calendars because this spectacular is a can’t-miss moment of Disney history.

For more ways we’re celebrating Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary this year, check out the full list of celebration festivities. Join the celebration for yourself on social media with the hashtag #Mickey90.