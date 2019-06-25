JUST ANNOUNCED: All the Magic Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios Are Bringing to D23 Expo 2019

by D23 team

D23 Expo 2019 will be filled with magic all weekend long as Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios join forces to bring exciting announcements, presentations, never-before-seen-footage, autograph signings, photo opportunities, and more!

Here’s a look at everything the three-day event has to offer for all things Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios:

Go Behind the Scenes with The Walt Disney Studios, on Saturday, August 24, at 10 a.m. in Hall D23, as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee and Pixar Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter present never-before-seen footage and share surprise announcements. You’ll also catch musical performances and appearances by all-star voice talent from upcoming animation films.

You’ll get a chance to see a super-cool sneak peek at the upcoming Frozen 2 when directors Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, and producer Peter Del Vecho reveal brand new details from the film. Plus, director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae will introduce you to the characters of Pixar’s upcoming original feature film Onward. But, that’s not all. You’ll even get to hear Docter and producer Dana Murray share some details on next summer’s original feature Soul.

All weekend long from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily on the Show Floor, the studios will team up once again for an immersive animation experience at D23 Expo. You’ll have the opportunity to learn more about Frozen 2 and Onward while also getting the chance to meet the teams behind the movies and receive autograph signings of exclusive art and a promotional giveaway!

Fans will have the opportunity to step inside a real-life version of Guinevere, the van from Pixar’s upcoming Onward. Decked out with crescent moon windows and a “Pegacorn” (part Pegasus, part unicorn, of course) painted on the sides, Guinevere will offer guests a taste of the adventure that the two teenage elf brothers embark upon in the film.

But, that’s not all that’s happening in the wonderful world of Animation at D23 Expo. Here’s a look at the Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios panels coming to the convention this year:

Sunday, August 25, 10 a.m., D23 Expo Arena

The Little Mermaid: The 30th Anniversary Celebration! – Presented by H2O+Fans of the classic film are invited to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of The Little Mermaid, recognized around the world as one of the greatest animated films of all time. Hosted by the voice of Ariel herself, Jodi Benson, it will be an unforgettable “Under the Sea” celebration.

Sunday, August 25, 12 p.m. , Walt Disney Archives Stage



Hidden Gems of the Walt Disney Animation Research Library: Preserving and Inspiring the Disney Legacy

Discover what it’s like to hold Disney history in your hands! The talented team at Walt Disney Animation Research Library (ARL) preserves millions of pieces of original Disney Animation art from Steamboat Willie to the films of today. You’ll learn how the ARL shares these hidden gems, inspiring artists and audiences alike.

Sunday, August 25, 4 p.m., Stage 28.

World Premiere: Walt Disney Animation Studios Presents Short Circuit

In this exciting panel, Walt Disney Animation Studios will debut Short Circuit, an experimental short film program that will debut in Spring 2020 on Disney+. Talented artists and filmmakers will share their films for the first time anywhere and give behind-the-scenes insights.