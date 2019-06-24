JUST ANNOUNCED: The Simpsons are Coming to D23 Expo 2019

by D23 team

Springfield’s best and brightest (or, should we say, yellowest) will be making their way to Anaheim this August when The Simpsons comes to D23 Expo for the first time ever.

Yes, you read that right. The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, The Simpsons, will be coming to D23 Expo this year, and they’ll be talking all about the upcoming season in a panel on Saturday, August 24, at 10 a.m. in the D23 Expo Arena.

Creator Matt Groening, Executive Producer Al Jean, Executive Producer Matt Selman, Supervising Director Mike B. Anderson, and stars Nancy Cartwright and Yeardley Smith will all be in attendance, and you can expect lots of surprises, including an exclusive Simpsons collectible item for everyone in attendance.

Make sure you head over to the convention floor during D23 Expo 2019, because you’ll have the opportunity to get close and personal with Bart, Lisa, and the rest of The Simpsons family. And, if you’re lucky, you’ll even get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet Matt Groening and the rest of the panelists during a one-hour autograph signing session of an exclusive The Simpsons mini-poster right after the panel.

We hope this news made you go “D’oh” (but in a good way).