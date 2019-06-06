JUST ANNOUNCED: Find Out When The Biggest, Can’t-Miss Presentations Will Take Place at D23 Expo 2019

By D23 Team

Some of the most exciting and anticipated Disney announcements have happened at past D23 Expos, and D23 Expo 2019 is proving to be just as thrilling. Starting with the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, hosted by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, kicking off the Expo on Friday morning, August 23, the presentations and panels coming to “Hall D23” are sure to wow audiences. Later that same day, Disney+ will showcase its exciting slate of original films and series coming to the streaming service, set to launch in the U.S. on November 12. On Saturday morning, The Walt Disney Studios will give fans a sneak peek at their collection of world-class film labels, including Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm. And on Sunday morning, fans will get a preview of what’s in store at Disney Parks during a presentation hosted by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek.

These Expo favorites will take place in “Hall D23,” the 6,800-seat venue located in Hall D of the Anaheim Convention Center. The schedule of Hall D23 Events and Presentations is as follows (all events subject to change and additional events to be announced in the coming weeks):

Friday, August 23

The Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 23. The ceremony, hosted by Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, will once again honor those visionaries and artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. This year’s recipients are: Wing Chao, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Bette Midler, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Ming-Na Wen, and Hans Zimmer.

On Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., the highly anticipated streaming service Disney+ will give guests a first look at some of its original content including Lady and the Tramp, The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and many more during this star-studded presentation.

Saturday, August 24

The Walt Disney Studios will present a behind-the-scenes look at its blockbuster collection of upcoming films on Saturday, August 24, at 10 a.m. Fans will see what’s on the drawing board for the acclaimed filmmakers at Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios and get a peek at the exciting slate of live-action projects, from Disney to Marvel Studios to Star Wars. As always, attendees will be treated to exclusive footage, special guest appearances, and more!

Sunday, August 25

On Sunday, August 25, at 10:30 a.m., step into the magical world of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products with Chairman Bob Chapek to find out what’s new and what’s next for resorts around the globe, including more about the transformational plans for Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Want to see the action for yourself? Single-day tickets for Friday and Sunday of D23 Expo 2019 are available for $89 for one-day adult admission and $69 for children 3–9. Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can purchase tickets for $77 for a one-day adult admission and $59 for children 3–9. Single-day Saturday tickets and three-day passes are sold out. For more information on tickets and D23 Expo 2019, visit D23Expo.com.