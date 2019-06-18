JUST ANNOUNCED: Meet Your Favorite Disney Channel Stars at D23 Expo 2019

by D23 Team

Calling all Disney Channel-obsessed kids, tweens, and families! Your favorite Disney Channel stars are headed to the Anaheim Convention Center in August for the D23 Expo this year! With special appearances scheduled daily, fans are invited to stop by the Walt Disney Television booth on the Expo show floor to meet and take pictures with their favorite stars.

Got some little princes and princesses in your family? Don’t worry, Disney Junior will also be there with Fancy Nancy and Vampirina, who are excited to meet your youngest royalty!

But that’s not all: You’ll also be able to hear all about the Disney Channel series Amphibia and Big City Greens, with a special Q&A session with some of the cast and the creators/executive producers of the shows, with a special appearance by the world’s most famous amphibian himself, Kermit the Frog!

There will also be limited-edition merchandise so you can represent your favorite Disney Channel shows in style. The special collection of T-shirts will feature Disney Channel classics such as High School Musical, Hannah Montana, and Camp Rock, and will be available for purchase exclusively to D23 Expo attendees in the Walt Disney Television booth.

Here’s a sneak peek at all the Disney Channel events at the event:

Friday, August 23

Meet the young stars of Raven’s Home and the cast of Disney Channel’s newest series Just Roll With It.

Saturday, August 24

Over at Stage 28, Amphibia stars Disney Legend Bill Farmer, Amanda Leighton, and Justin Felbinger and series creator/executive producer Matt Braly will join Big City Greens cast members Marieve Herington and Bob Joles, and creators/executive producers Chris and Shane Houghton for a lively Q&A session featuring the one-and-only Kermit the Frog.

Over at the Walt Disney Television booth, cast members from Disney’s DuckTales, Sydney to the Max, and Coop & Cami Ask the World will be on hand to meet and take pictures with fans.

Sunday, August 25

Meet the stars of the Emmy® Award-nominated Big Hero 6 The Series, based on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning feature film, as well as cast members from the Disney Channel Original Movie ZOMBIES and fan-favorite Disney Channel series BUNK’D.

Here is the complete schedule* of all the stars making special appearances at the Walt Disney Television booth throughout the weekend:

Friday, August 23

9 a.m. Fancy Nancy character appearance

10 a.m. Vampirina character appearance

12 p.m. Just Roll With It stars Suzi Barrett, Tobie Windham, Ramon Reed, and Kaylin Hayman

3 p.m. Raven’s Home stars Navia Robinson, Issac Ryan Brown, Jason Maybaum, and Sky Katz

Saturday, August 24

9 a.m. Vampirina character appearance

10 a.m. Fancy Nancy character appearance

11 a.m. Sydney to the Max stars Ruth Righi, Ava Kolker, Jackson Dollinger, and Christian J. Simon

12 p.m. Coop & Cami Ask the World stars Dakota Lotus, Ruby Rose Turner, Olivia Sanabia, Albert Tsai, Paxton Booth, and Rebecca Metz

5 p.m. DuckTales stars Bobby Moynihan and Toks Olagundoye

Sunday, August 25

9 a.m, Big Hero 6 The Series stars Genesis Rodriguez and Brooks Whelan

10 a.m. ZOMBIES stars Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, and Carla Jeffery

1 p.m. BUNK’D stars Miranda May, Mallory James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie Jr., Shelby Simmons, Scarlett Estevez, and Israel Johnson

3 p.m. Vampirina character appearance

4 p.m. Fancy Nancy character appearance

*Schedule subject to change.