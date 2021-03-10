This Duckburg Life, a New Podcast Inspired by DuckTales, Coming March 29

By Zach Johnson

We’re already quacking up!

Disney XD just announced that This Duckburg Life, an original scripted podcast for kids and families inspired by the critically acclaimed series DuckTales, will debut Monday, March 29, on Disney XD YouTube, DisneyNOW, and Disney XD VOD. Reprising their roles are series stars David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Danny Pudi (Huey), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Bobby Moynihan (Louie), Kate Micucci (Webby Vanderquack), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley), Jim Rash (Gyro Gearloose), Josh Brener (Mark Beaks), Margo Martindale (Ma Beagle), and Disney Legend Tony Anselmo (Donald Duck).

Hosted by Huey Duck for “Duckburg Public Radio,” new episodes from the seven-part podcast will be available every Monday following the premiere and highlight riveting stories from Duckburg. A clip from the first episode, “Adventure Calls,” was released today:

This Duckburg Life is produced by Disney Television Animation’s Multiplatform Content team, led by executive director Gino Guzzardo, with Daniel Siegel serving as the podcast series’ story editor, and Ben Acker, Megan Gonzalez, and Ben Siemon serving as its writers.

Before the first episode of This Duckburg Life premieres, don’t forget to tune in for DuckTales’ 90-minute series finale special, airing Monday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD and ungated in DisneyNOW. Executive produced by Matt Youngberg and co-executive produced by Francisco Angones, the Emmy® Award-nominated animated series, beloved by fans of all ages, is available on Disney Channels and Disney+ around the world.