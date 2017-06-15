Kingdom Hearts III, Gravity Falls, and More Coming to D23 Expo

By D23 Team

Gamers, bookworms, and digital Disney fans unite! Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media (DCPI) has an awesome lineup of panels, presentations, and more throughout D23 Expo. Take a look at the schedule below!

Friday, July 14

The Walt Disney Company’s Celebrated Product Legacy and the Exciting Future Ahead (10 a.m., Walt Disney Archives Stage)––Get an inside look at the history of Disney’s beloved products and collectibles throughout the years, and a sneak peek at the product development process and some new products coming soon!

From Screen to Page: Gravity Falls and Star vs. The Forces of Evil (10:30 a.m., D23 Expo Arena)––Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch and Star vs. The Forces of Evil creator Daron Nefcy will join forces to share the unique process of taking a show from screen to page with bestselling titles Gravity Falls: Journal 3 and Star vs. The Forces of Evil: Star and Marco’s Guide to Mastering Every Dimension.

Ink & Paint: The Women of Walt Disney’s Animation (4:30 p.m., Walt Disney Archives Stage)—Mindy Johnson, author of Ink & Paint: The Women of Walt Disney’s Animation, will interview a panel of female animators past and present who will share their remarkable contributions to the historic animation studio.

Saturday, July 15

Level Up! The Walt Disney Company’s Video Game Showcase (1 p.m., D23 Expo Arena)—Experience never-before-seen gameplay, trailers, special guests, and other unforgettable surprises from across the Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel games portfolios in this must-see showcase. Jimmy Pitaro, chairman, DCPI, will kick off the presentation, which will feature many show-stopping moments including announcements from Marvel, and more information about highly anticipated games, Star Wars Battlefront II™ from Electronic Arts, KINGDOM HEARTS III from Disney and Square Enix, and more.

A Kiss Goodnight with Disney Legends Richard Sherman and Floyd Norman (6 p.m., D23 Expo Arena)––Join Disney Legend and music master Richard Sherman and Disney Legend and iconic animator Floyd Norman as they discuss their upcoming book, A Kiss Goodnight.

Sunday, July 16

Writing with Walt: Researching in the Magic Kingdom of Good Eating (10 a.m., Walt Disney Archives Stage)––Join Marcy Smothers, author of the upcoming book, Eat Like Walt: The Wonderful World of Disney Food, as she shows how Walt Disney infused fun into his food—from his family’s kitchen table to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Maps of Disney Parks (4:15 p.m., Stage 28)––Kingdom Keepers author Ridley Pearson, Disney Legend Marty Sklar, and fellow Imagineers will take the stage to explore the history of Disney Parks through Maps of Disney Parks: Charting 60 Years from California to Shanghai.

90 Years of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (6 p.m., Stage 28)—Celebrating the 90th anniversary of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Dave Bossert and David Gerstein, authors of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit: The Search for the Lost Disney Cartoons, will showcase the definitive history of the iconic character

While you’re on the show floor, don’t miss the DCPI pavilion, where guests will be able to preview and experience all-new cross-category offerings from Disney’s licensees, authors, and artists, including playing the latest games from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, immersing themselves in the pavilion’s park environment of outdoor play and creativity, or watching cooking demos in the kitchen environment featuring influencers from Disney Family and Disney Publishing Worldwide. Plus, you can check out the Oh My Disney Stage, where you can find celebrity guests, panels, performances, game shows, toy unboxings, and first looks, all weekend long.