JUST ANNOUNCED: Even More Stars, Panels, and Experiences Heading to D23 Expo 2019

By D23 Team

We are officially in August, which means D23 Expo is almost here! We’re just a few days away from experiencing the ultimate Disney fan event, and all the pixie dust-filled announcements are still pouring in!

Take a look at some of the experiences heading to the stages and show floor of D23 Expo 2019:

Mousequerade—Presented by Raw Threads

Friday, August 23, 11 a.m., Stage 28

Mousequerade, the fan-favorite costume competition that invites participants to create their own Disney-inspired designs, returns to D23 Expo 2019. Join judges Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars Rebels), Yvette Nicole Brown (Disney’s upcoming live-action Lady and the Tramp), Jennifer Leonard (owner and designer of Raw Threads), and the contest’s host, Disney’s Jim Babcock, to watch dozens of finalists compete in five exciting categories for the $2,300 Best in Show Prize!

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series—Episode II First Look

Friday, August 23, 2 p.m., Stage 28

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series lets you become the hero of your own personal adventure as you step into the role of a Force-sensitive smuggler recruited by Darth Vader himself. Director Ben Snow, Senior Experience Designer Jose Perez III, and Lucasfilm Story Group Creative Executive Matt Martin take the stage for an in-depth discussion about the upcoming second episode, including an exclusive sneak peek that will be available only to those at D23 Expo.

A Musical Celebration of Aladdin

Saturday, August 24, 5:30 p.m., D23 Expo Arena

To celebrate the in-home releases of the all-new live-action Aladdin and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Aladdin Walt Disney Signature Collection, hosts Scott Weinger (“Aladdin”) and Linda Larkin (“Jasmine”) take us on a musical-magic-carpet ride through your favorite tunes from Aladdin both on stage and on screen. Special guests include Brad Kane (“Aladdin” singing voice), Deedee Magno Hall (“Jasmine” in Disney’s Aladdin—A Musical Spectacular), Jamal Sims (choreographer, Aladdin live action), Clinton Greenspan (Broadway’s next “Aladdin”), Lillias White (Hercules), and Norm Lewis (Scandal, The Little Mermaid on Broadway). You never know what surprises the Genie may conjure up.

Heroines of the Disney Galaxies—Presented by BoxLunch

Sunday, August 25, 10 a.m., Stage 28

Join Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, creator of Her Universe) and some very special guests—including Sana Amanat (VP of Content & Character Development, Marvel), Ally Maki (Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, Toy Story 4), and Christy Carlson Romano (Kim Possible, Even Stevens, Big Hero 6: The Series)—for a celebration of some of the most inspiring and empowered heroines from the worlds of Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and more!

Disney Character Voices, Inc: The 30th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday, August 25, 3 p.m., D23 Expo Arena

For 30 years, Disney Character Voices has kept the voices of Disney characters alive and well for fans through toys, games, apps, theme park attractions, and much more. Take a journey with Rick Dempsey, SVP of Character Voices, and many of those beloved voices—including Tony Anselmo (“Donald”), Jodi Benson (“Ariel”), Bill Farmer (“Goofy” and “Pluto”), Bret Iwan (“Mickey Mouse”), and Linda Larkin (“Jasmine”), with more special guests to be announced—as they step out from behind the microphone to celebrate this joyous anniversary through stories and amazing voices!

Two Worlds, One Family: The Making of Tarzan

Sunday, August 25, 5:30 p.m., D23 Expo Arena

Twenty years later, the team who brought the animated classic to life “swings” into the D23 Expo to give a behind-the-scenes look at how the Walt Disney Animation Studios film came to be! Guests include directors Chris Buck (Frozen 2) and Kevin Lima (Enchanted); animators Bruce W. Smith, Ken Duncan, and Disney Legend Glen Keane; and producer Bonnie Arnold, as well as a very special performance by Matthew Morrison (Glee) from his forthcoming Walt Disney Records album.

The Art of Disney Storytelling

Sunday, August 25, 6 p.m., Stage 28

A panel of master storytellers—including Disney Legends Tony Baxter and Floyd Norman, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Paul Briggs (head of story, Frozen and Big Hero 6), and legendary producer Don Hahn—discuss Walt Disney’s impact on their careers and the entertainment industry, highlighting the ways they leverage those lessons to spark creativity today.

Inside the World of Avatar

The astonishing world of Avatar is one of the most indelible ever created in film and a celebration of all that is possible in cinema and storytelling. Avatar’s visionary director, James Cameron, has created a spellbinding, immersive world that transports audiences to a never-before-imagined place inhabited by jaw-droppingly original characters. At D23 Expo 2019, the spectacular world of Avatar comes to life once again with rarely seen props, costumes, and models used in the making of Cameron’s groundbreaking film, paired with the iconic movie moments where they are brought to life. Fans will also get a glimpse at the making of Pandora – The World of Avatar at Walt Disney World Resort, making this one-of-a-kind exhibit, located on the second floor of the Anaheim Convention Center, a must-see stop for anyone who appreciates the very best in movie and theme park storytelling.

Walt Disney Archives Stage

The popular Walt Disney Archives Stage returns, hosting 16 panels and presentations throughout the weekend. Disney notables, such as Disney Legend Bill Farmer, author J.B. Kaufman, designers Kevin Kidney & Jody Daily, Walt Disney Archives director Becky Cline, Walt Disney Imagineering president Bob Weis, and Imagineers Daniel Jue and Kevin Rafferty, plus many more, will offer peeks “behind the magic” throughout the weekend. Fans will enjoy exploring many of Disney’s worlds, from holiday magic in the Disney Parks and secrets of Walt Disney’s Fun and Fancy Free to a celebration of 50 years of Haunted Mansion collectibles and a preview of the final book by Disney Legend and Imagineer Marty Sklar with his friends and family. Visit D23expo.com for the complete schedule.

Center Stage

Located in Hall A, Center Stage will once again be the heartbeat of the Expo and a hub of activity throughout the weekend. K-pop star Tiffany Young will celebrate the launch of her new single and upcoming music video. Radio Disney Presents will bring some of today’s hottest talent to the stage, including Meg Donnelly, and Asher Angel. Disney on Broadway stars will drop in to reminisce about bringing some of Disney’s most beloved tales to the stage. And, back by fan demand, Bill Rogers, the “voice of Disneyland,” will be on hand each day to record fans’ outgoing voicemail messages in his signature dulcet tones. The complete lineup will be available on the D23 Expo app.

D23 Expo’s Ultimate Fan Street Party – Presented by Alamo

D23 Expo’s one-of-a-kind street party returns to the show floor with a disco twist! Twice each day the cavalcade will travel down Mickey Avenue, with a live band, beloved Disney characters, high-energy dancers, and celebrity grand marshals! In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Mickey Mouse Disco album, Mickey, Minnie, and several of their friends will be wearing their disco duds as they delight guests along with Disney stars. Newly inducted Disney Legend Kenny Ortega and Tom Bergeron will lead the 4:30 p.m. parade on Friday, August 23, and Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack) and Skylar Astin, who star together in the Disney+ film Secret Society of Second Born Royals, lead the 2 p.m. Street Party on Saturday, August 24. Additional talent and times to be announced in the coming weeks and will be available on the D23 Expo App.