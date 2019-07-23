JUST ANNOUNCED: D23 Expo Marvel News You’ll Love 3,000

by D23 Expo Team

Today marks one month until D23 Expo 2019. That’s right, there’s just ONE month to go! Can you tell we can hardly wait?

Well, we’re excited (x 3000) to announce all of the awesome things Marvel is assembling at D23 Expo 2019!

Inside the Marvel Studios Pavilion on the show floor, you can step inside the action of the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame at a D23 Expo-exclusive video experience, and tour the costume gallery to see costumes worn by characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Throughout the weekend, Marvel Studios will host panels with filmmakers and artists, as well as special talent signings inside the Pavilion. You can even test your knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with daily trivia games for prizes, proving you’ll do whatever it takes.

Showcasing brand-new experiences for guests around the world to enjoy for years to come, the Disney Parks’ “Imagining Tomorrow, Today” Pavilion will give you a unique look at Tony Stark’s latest plans to recruit guest to join the Avengers in a fully immersive areas filled with action and adventure in Hong Kong, Paris, and California.

The weekend is also filled with exciting Marvel film, television, animation, and comic book panels and stage events you can’t miss:

How to Draw the Marvel Way

Friday, August 23, 3:30 p.m. PT, and Saturday, August 24, 3 p.m. PT, Center Stage

Brian Crosby, Creative Director of Themed Entertainment for Marvel, takes you step by step through a creative tutorial on how to draw your favorite Marvel characters!

Marvel Animation’s Venom Invasion and a World Premiere!

Friday, August 23, 6 – 7 p.m. PT, Stage 28

Join Marvel Animation for an exciting panel full of sneak peeks, special guests, and big announcements, including scoop on fan-favorite series Marvel’s Spider-Man and the world premiere of the new Marvel Rising special Battle of the Bands!

The Walt Disney Studios Hall D23 Presentation

Saturday, August 24, 10 a.m. – noon, Hall D23

The Walt Disney Studios will present a behind-the-scenes look at its blockbuster collection of upcoming films, including a peek at exciting projects from Marvel Studios. As always, attendees will be treated to exclusive footage, special guest appearances, and more!

MARVEL COMICS: Marvel 80th Anniversary

Saturday, August 24, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. PT, Stage 28

Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort take you through the amazing, incredible, and uncanny history of Marvel Comics! Get the inside scoop on the House of Ideas—from Captain America to Captain Marvel! As part of Marvel’s 80th anniversary celebration this year, this commemorative panel looks back at the history of the Marvel Universe, honoring the iconic characters and timeless stories that have inspired fans all around the world. Marvel will continue celebrating this milestone with its characters and fans in exciting ways all year—from comics and games, to digital shows, toys, collectibles, and more.